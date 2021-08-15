What’s up Stamford: Local events calendar

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

Enchanted Lotus Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 25 Harbor Point Rd, Stamford, CT

Sign up for Sun Aug 15, 2021 2:00 - 4:00PM - Enchanted Lotus. Join the paint and sip party at this Stamford , CT studio.

Mix at Six Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

Join us Friday nights as area DJs spin beats at the fountain. Kick off your shoes, dance and play games to unwind from the week.

Steep Canyon Rangers Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT “THE FUNNIEST SHOW IN TOWN AT THE MOMENT”, WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS PAUL SHAFFER AND THE STEEP CANYON RANGERS, COMING TO THE PALACE THEATRE STAMFORD ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 26!

Sunday Farm Market Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sundays, June 6 – November 7 Knobloch Family Farmhouse parking lot (Continue past main entrance on Scofieldtown Road to north entrance at 151 Scofieldtown Rd) Join us to support our wonderful...

Romeo & Juliet at Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Performances will be held nightly at 7:30 pm on the great lawn alongside The Royal Green Restaurant (sponsor of the event). This year's free (contributions appreciated) outdoor production will play on