Stamford, CT

What's up Stamford: Local events calendar

Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 7 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QharA_0bSNAo6l00

Enchanted Lotus

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 25 Harbor Point Rd, Stamford, CT

Sign up for Sun Aug 15, 2021 2:00 - 4:00PM - Enchanted Lotus. Join the paint and sip party at this Stamford , CT studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqNxe_0bSNAo6l00

Mix at Six

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1040 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

Join us Friday nights as area DJs spin beats at the fountain. Kick off your shoes, dance and play games to unwind from the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vf5rN_0bSNAo6l00

Steep Canyon Rangers

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT “THE FUNNIEST SHOW IN TOWN AT THE MOMENT”, WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS PAUL SHAFFER AND THE STEEP CANYON RANGERS, COMING TO THE PALACE THEATRE STAMFORD ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 26!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUjU2_0bSNAo6l00

Sunday Farm Market

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sundays, June 6 – November 7 Knobloch Family Farmhouse parking lot (Continue past main entrance on Scofieldtown Road to north entrance at 151 Scofieldtown Rd) Join us to support our wonderful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xuUv_0bSNAo6l00

Romeo & Juliet at

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Performances will be held nightly at 7:30 pm on the great lawn alongside The Royal Green Restaurant (sponsor of the event). This year's free (contributions appreciated) outdoor production will play on

ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

