Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem events coming soon

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 7 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bethlehem:

Habitat Lehigh Valley Happy Hour & Hard Hats- Women Build Week Kick-off

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1988 Blair Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Habitat Lehigh Valley's all female Women Build & She Nailed It! kickoff event!

Old Bethlehem Walking Tour

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 W Broad St STE 310, Bethlehem, PA

Led by one of our certified guides in period dress, the tour will tell the 275-year history of Bethlehem’s unique beginnings since 1741. You’ll stop at the 1741 Gemeinhaus, 1762 Waterworks, 1758...

Live Music at Red Stag Pub with Jimmy Farrell

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 534 Main St, Bethlehem, PA

Live Music at Red Stag Pub with Jimmy Farrell and our full lineup of whiskeys and delicious menu items! Jimmy has been singing and playing Guitar for 40 years. He has played all types of music...

THE FOZTONES CLOSING NITE AT MUSIKFEST

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

THE FOZTONES CLOSING NITE AT MUSIKFEST at Musikfest Cafe, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm

Musikfest 2021

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 81 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA

We're thrilled to be making our debut at Bethlehem's Musikfest! We'll be performing at Godfrey Daniel's Day: Liederplatz Stage August 15, 2021 1:30 pm FREE FREE FREE...

