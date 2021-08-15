Cancel
Abilene, TX

Events on the Abilene calendar

Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Abilene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abilene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucM7k_0bSNAfAE00

Crash Course: Preaching in a Secular Age

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 650 East Ambler Avenue, Abilene, TX 79601

Crash Course for Preachers: "Preaching in a Secular Age" with Richard Beck & Randy Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq2oX_0bSNAfAE00

Cabin Summer Shows: Samuel Caster

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

A small, intimate house show at The Cabin in Abilene, TX About this Event We absolutely have loved what Cabin Dinners has become and adore everyone who supports us in making what we do possible...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXlBl_0bSNAfAE00

West Texas Bridal - Abilene

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 140 Mulberry St, Abilene, TX

https://westtexasbridal.com/ The West Texas Bridal is an upscale wedding organization made up of the best wedding vendors that West Texas has to offer. Our members consist of wedding planners...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zq0U_0bSNAfAE00

Abilene StrEATs IV

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 240 Cypress Street, Abilene, TX 79601

A UNIQUE, AL FRESCO CULINARY CELEBRATION. Join us for an evening of Beef and Bourbon where East meets West in downtown Abilene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqOWB_0bSNAfAE00

An Evening with RNC

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX

An Evening with RNC at Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road Suite 1342, Abilene, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 12:00 am

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

