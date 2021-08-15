Events on the Abilene calendar

(ABILENE, TX) Abilene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abilene:

Crash Course: Preaching in a Secular Age Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 650 East Ambler Avenue, Abilene, TX 79601

Crash Course for Preachers: "Preaching in a Secular Age" with Richard Beck & Randy Harris

Cabin Summer Shows: Samuel Caster Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

A small, intimate house show at The Cabin in Abilene, TX About this Event We absolutely have loved what Cabin Dinners has become and adore everyone who supports us in making what we do possible...

West Texas Bridal - Abilene Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 140 Mulberry St, Abilene, TX

https://westtexasbridal.com/ The West Texas Bridal is an upscale wedding organization made up of the best wedding vendors that West Texas has to offer. Our members consist of wedding planners...

Abilene StrEATs IV Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 240 Cypress Street, Abilene, TX 79601

A UNIQUE, AL FRESCO CULINARY CELEBRATION. Join us for an evening of Beef and Bourbon where East meets West in downtown Abilene.

An Evening with RNC Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX

An Evening with RNC at Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road Suite 1342, Abilene, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 12:00 am