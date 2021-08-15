Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe events coming soon

Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 7 days ago

(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

Writing Magic: Authors Lev Grossman & David Anthony Durham

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Authors Lev Grossman and David Anthony Durham discuss writing and their upcoming projects! Followed by a book signing at Beastly Books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOuf0_0bSNAVHq00

Fred Harvey History Weekend 2021

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Fred Harvey History Weekend and Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner & Auction 2021! Attend in-person or online ! November 12-15, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgO5g_0bSNAVHq00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESxsO_0bSNAVHq00

Opening Scene: An Indigenous Short Film Series

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

An Indigenous short film series showcasing six shorts by some of the best filmmakers in the industry.

"LaDonna Harris: Indian 101" Free Film Screening

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Free screening of Julianna Brannum's documentary, LADONNA HARRIS: INDIAN 101.

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Fe, NM

How To Enjoy One Day in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Originally Posted On: https://www.aswesawit.com/one-day-in-santa-fe-new-mexico/. Have you ever heard the phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?” When my beloved Aunt Mary passed away just before her 90th birthday, Dan and I made some sweet lemonade by planning a mini vacation around her memorial service in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Santa Fe, NM

99th annual Santa Fe Indian Market announces events schedule

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts on Aug. 6 announced the 99th annual Santa Fe Indian Market’s events schedule, and officials said this year’s market will be ticketed for the first time in decades to help observe COVID-19 safe practices and provide proper social distancing for the expected attendees.
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Indian Market returns in person, drawing thousands to downtown Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Hillary Kempenich paints portraits of Native women who inspire her, incorporating family stories and Anishinaabe designs into her art. She wrapped her paintings in plastic and cardboard, packed them into her vehicle and drove 1,300 miles with her family to the annual Santa Fe Indian Market. Sales from the fine arts show make up most of her yearly income. There is no comparable market for her contemporary portraiture in her home state, North Dakota, she said. “Down here, it’s respected and appreciated, and people take time to learn about my work,” said Kempenich, who is Turtle Mountain Anishinaabe, a tribal nation based near the U.S.-Canada border.
Santa Fe, NM

2021 winners announced for SWAIA's Santa Fe Indian Market

The Southwestern Association of Indian Arts announced Friday that Rhonda Holy Bear (Cheyenne River Sioux) is the 2021 Best of Show winner of the Santa Fe Indian Market with a doll titled Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman. Holy Bear won the top prize in the Beadwork & Quillwork category. The...
Santa Fe, NM

Native art markets kick off in Santa Fe amid COVID-19 surge

In the weeks leading up to the Free Indian Market, Franklin Peters, a potter from Acoma Pueblo, wrestled with whether to attend the annual Indigenous arts showcase in downtown Santa Fe. With coronavirus infections climbing at an alarming rate, Peters wasn’t sure he wanted to be around large crowds of...
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe school board member Price dies at 72

When Lorraine Price hammered down the gavel as president of the Santa Fe school board, you knew it was time to end the discussion. Whether she was serving as president or in some other capacity on the board, Price adopted a no-nonsense, let's-get-to-the-point attitude that stressed efficiency in getting the job done.
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta will require proof of vaccination

The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is joining a swiftly growing number of events here and across the country that are requiring proof of vaccination for attendance. The Wine & Chile Fiesta announced Friday it will require proof of vaccination or negative results from COVID-19 tests taken within 48 hours of entry for admission to the any of the events during the five-day fiesta in September.
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe National Forest crews spray for invasive weed

The oxeye daisy has a unique name, a deceptive appearance — and a bad reputation. That’s why Santa Fe National Forest crews are spraying the East Fork Trail in the Jemez Ranger district for the invasive weed through Thursday, hoping to quell its aggressive nature in the area. ”It really...

