Santa Fe events coming soon

(SANTA FE, NM) Santa Fe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Fe:

Writing Magic: Authors Lev Grossman & David Anthony Durham Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Authors Lev Grossman and David Anthony Durham discuss writing and their upcoming projects! Followed by a book signing at Beastly Books.

Fred Harvey History Weekend 2021 Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Fred Harvey History Weekend and Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner & Auction 2021! Attend in-person or online ! November 12-15, 2021

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5! Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Opening Scene: An Indigenous Short Film Series Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

An Indigenous short film series showcasing six shorts by some of the best filmmakers in the industry.

"LaDonna Harris: Indian 101" Free Film Screening Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Free screening of Julianna Brannum's documentary, LADONNA HARRIS: INDIAN 101.