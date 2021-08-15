Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles events calendar

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Live events are coming to Lake Charles.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Charles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IqHs_0bSNA5fR00

Sarcoidosis Support Group

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA

A group for people in our area dealing with this incurable disease, to come together to share their stories, health tips and support. For more information, call Sabrina Sonnier at 337-287-6709...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFGRI_0bSNA5fR00

Rush Lounge Welcomes The Vermilionaires!!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rush Lounge Welcomes The Vermilionaires!! Hosted By The Vermillionaires. Event starts on Friday, 6 August 2021 and happening at 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-9031, United States...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUSoU_0bSNA5fR00

Music Composition Competition

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 812 Kirkman St, Lake Charles, LA

Composition Competition Rules and Information... *1 entry per person *Entrant must be sole composer of new material Submission Guidelines: *Due August 15th *Submit PDF score and acceptable audio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEmF5_0bSNA5fR00

Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's, - ALL WHITE PARTY

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601

The classic, elegant, most anticipated event of the year returns. the Virgos, Vixens, and VIP's All White Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQAAp_0bSNA5fR00

Open Mic Monday at Rikenjaks w/ Julian Primeaux

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA

Rikenjaks on Ryan invites all area songwriters and musicians to join in on the weekly Open Mic Monday. Acoustic PA and vocal mics will be provided. Please BYO instruments. Spread the word and...

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

