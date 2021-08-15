Cancel
Yakima, WA

Yakima events coming up

Yakima Post
 7 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yakima area:

Tuesday Ladies Bible Study

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Do you want to know God better, serve him more, become closer with fellow Christian women? This study speaks to the fact that God designed us for relationship - with him and those he places in our...

FREE Lockout/Tagout Training (Half-Day)

Yakima, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 North 9th Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Georgia Tech is providing FREE training, funded by a Susan Harwood Grant, on OSHA’s Hazardous Energy Control (Lockout/Tagout) Standard.

FREE Zumba BOOT CAMP

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Don't be late before we have our Roll Call! ;) Come on down and have some fun with while we dance the night away for FREE!!! Raffle drawing available as well. 1 ticket = $1, 5 tickets for $4...

Yakima Chamber “Meet & Greet” Happy Hour!

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Yakima Chamber “Meet & Greet” Happy Hour! at 22 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901-2612, United States on Mon Jul 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Courtney & Company live @ Valley Brewing

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3215 River Rd, Yakima, WA

Come see and welcome Courtney & Company live at Valley Brewing as they travel from Couer d Alene Idaho! This power duo performs contemporary, folk & Americana. This is the first stop of multiple...

