What’s up Billings: Local events calendar

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Billings:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT
2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 2300 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
The Yellowstone Kelly MountainMan Triathlon is on Sunday August 15, 2021. It includes the following events: Sprint Distance - Team, Sprint Distance - Individual, Sprint Duathlon, Para Sprint, and...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101
Enjoy a morning stroll by the river and learn a few birds along the way.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT
The MSU Billings Foundation is thrilled to announce the 2021 Wine & Food Festival is a go! Mark your calendars for a night of celebration Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Montana Pavilion at...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 915 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59101
Take a motor coach tour of 5 beautiful Parade Homes.
