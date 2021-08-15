Cancel
Billings, MT

What’s up Billings: Local events calendar

Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 7 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Billings:

Vessels Of Honor – Sunday Morning Bible Study

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT

2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...

Yellowstone Kelly MountainMan Triathlon

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2300 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT

The Yellowstone Kelly MountainMan Triathlon is on Sunday August 15, 2021. It includes the following events: Sprint Distance - Team, Sprint Distance - Individual, Sprint Duathlon, Para Sprint, and...

Monthly Morning Bird Stroll

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Enjoy a morning stroll by the river and learn a few birds along the way.

2021 Wine & Food Festival

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT

The MSU Billings Foundation is thrilled to announce the 2021 Wine & Food Festival is a go! Mark your calendars for a night of celebration Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Montana Pavilion at...

Twilight Tour

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 915 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Take a motor coach tour of 5 beautiful Parade Homes.

