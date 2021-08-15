Bloomington calendar: Events coming up

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

Performing Arts Series: O2R Blues Band/The Movin' Hips Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1020 S Woodlawn Ave, Bloomington, IN

• Opener: O2R Blues Band, starting at 5:30 p.m. • Headliner: The Movin' Hips, starting at 7:15 p.m. The Performing Arts Series offers the Bloomington community numerous opportunities to experience...

International Furniture Give-Away Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 E Rogers Rd, Bloomington, IN

Furniture Give-Away (FGA) Volunteer Opportunities Watch our 2021 FGA Promo video http://myfga.org/FGA%2021%20Volunteer%20Promo.mp4 The 17th Annual Furniture Give-Away for International Students...

Beginner Kayaking Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4850 State Highway 446, Bloomington, IN 47401

If you love seeing wildlife, or just enjoy exploring, kayaking is for you!

WINGS: Intro to Archery Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 8955-9013 South Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

You’ll go from beginner to intermediate archer with the skills obtained during this 3-hour course!

Fairfax Trails Volunteer Workday Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8901 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

We’re expanding and improving the trail system at Fairfax SRA and we need your help!