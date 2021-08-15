Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Bloomington Digest
Bloomington Digest
 7 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Qyi_0bSN9wv500

Performing Arts Series: O2R Blues Band/The Movin' Hips

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1020 S Woodlawn Ave, Bloomington, IN

• Opener: O2R Blues Band, starting at 5:30 p.m. • Headliner: The Movin' Hips, starting at 7:15 p.m. The Performing Arts Series offers the Bloomington community numerous opportunities to experience...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXpYZ_0bSN9wv500

International Furniture Give-Away

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 E Rogers Rd, Bloomington, IN

Furniture Give-Away (FGA) Volunteer Opportunities Watch our 2021 FGA Promo video http://myfga.org/FGA%2021%20Volunteer%20Promo.mp4 The 17th Annual Furniture Give-Away for International Students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mVpl_0bSN9wv500

Beginner Kayaking

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4850 State Highway 446, Bloomington, IN 47401

If you love seeing wildlife, or just enjoy exploring, kayaking is for you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oroCY_0bSN9wv500

WINGS: Intro to Archery

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 8955-9013 South Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

You’ll go from beginner to intermediate archer with the skills obtained during this 3-hour course!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1nn0_0bSN9wv500

Fairfax Trails Volunteer Workday

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8901 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

We’re expanding and improving the trail system at Fairfax SRA and we need your help!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Digest

Bloomington Digest

Bloomington, IN
124
Followers
185
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fga Promo#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy