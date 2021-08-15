Cancel
Joliet, IL

Joliet calendar: Coming events

Joliet Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Joliet is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcFVa_0bSN9v2M00

Live Music - Artist TBD

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2101 Calistoga Dr, New Lenox, IL

Live Music - Artist TBD is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music - Artist TBD, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXznv_0bSN9v2M00

Pints & Pork Challenge

Manhattan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 West North Street, Manhattan, IL 60442

Enjoy the best BBQ Pork and endless Craft Beer & vote on your favorites. Buy Tickets online at www.pintsandpork.com $45 advance/$60 at door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9DpC_0bSN9v2M00

Water For Life 5k

New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451

VitaLife is proud to host the 1st annual Water For Life 5k in New Lenox, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE2Jk_0bSN9v2M00

13 Annual Endo-Kan/ Shobayashi-kan Summer Gasshuku

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hosted by Endo-Kan Honbu Dojo. Come join us for a weekend of great training and camaraderie as we explore, share, and understand the magic of Okinawa's Shobayashi-Ryu!!! Instructors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhCdh_0bSN9v2M00

Gatto's New Lenox presents Ed Hill & The Unusuals

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1938 East Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL

Gattos New Lenox presents Ed Hill & The Unusuals Hosted By Ed Hill & The Unusuals. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at New Lenox., Rocking New Lenox!

With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

