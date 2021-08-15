Joliet calendar: Coming events
(JOLIET, IL) Joliet is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 2101 Calistoga Dr, New Lenox, IL
Live Music - Artist TBD is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music - Artist TBD, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 275 West North Street, Manhattan, IL 60442
Enjoy the best BBQ Pork and endless Craft Beer & vote on your favorites. Buy Tickets online at www.pintsandpork.com $45 advance/$60 at door.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451
VitaLife is proud to host the 1st annual Water For Life 5k in New Lenox, IL.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Hosted by Endo-Kan Honbu Dojo. Come join us for a weekend of great training and camaraderie as we explore, share, and understand the magic of Okinawa's Shobayashi-Ryu!!! Instructors...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1938 East Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL
Gattos New Lenox presents Ed Hill & The Unusuals Hosted By Ed Hill & The Unusuals. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at New Lenox., Rocking New Lenox!
Comments / 0