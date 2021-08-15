Joliet calendar: Coming events

(JOLIET, IL) Joliet is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:

Live Music - Artist TBD New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2101 Calistoga Dr, New Lenox, IL

Pints & Pork Challenge Manhattan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 West North Street, Manhattan, IL 60442

Enjoy the best BBQ Pork and endless Craft Beer & vote on your favorites. Buy Tickets online at www.pintsandpork.com $45 advance/$60 at door.

Water For Life 5k New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451

VitaLife is proud to host the 1st annual Water For Life 5k in New Lenox, IL.

13 Annual Endo-Kan/ Shobayashi-kan Summer Gasshuku New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hosted by Endo-Kan Honbu Dojo. Come join us for a weekend of great training and camaraderie as we explore, share, and understand the magic of Okinawa's Shobayashi-Ryu!!! Instructors...

Gatto's New Lenox presents Ed Hill & The Unusuals New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1938 East Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL

Gattos New Lenox presents Ed Hill & The Unusuals Hosted By Ed Hill & The Unusuals. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at New Lenox., Rocking New Lenox!