Cumming, GA

What’s up Cumming: Local events calendar

Cumming Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Live events are coming to Cumming.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cumming area:

Books & Babies

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 5345 Settingdown Rd, Cumming, GA

Storytime for babies ages birth to 24 months, with a caregiver.

Dining On The Lawn MANSION PARTY

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2395 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA

Don't Miss This!!! DINING ON THE LAWN Monthly Mansion Parties About this Event You're Invited To Atlanta's Most Exclusive Event!!! DININGONTHELAWN.COM Monthly Mansion Parties NEXT EVENT... Date ...

AUTO CRUSADE 28

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming, GA

AUTO CRUSADE 28 | 104.7 The Fish - Atlanta, GA

Mt. Pisgah Church Car Show

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming, GA

Auto Crusade 28 Car Show; Cruise in & Autocross – Cumming, GA Time: August 20, 2021 at 9:00AM to August 21, 2021 at 4:00PM Location: Cumming Fairgrounds Street: 235 Castleberry Rd City/Town...

Cteen Kickoff Event

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 580 Atlanta Hwy #204b, Cumming, GA

Join the Cteen Kickoff Event at Keystone Escape Rooms! Proud Jewish Teens! This is your long awaited event! We are wildly excited for the upcoming year of Cteen action! RSVP Online and spread the...

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

