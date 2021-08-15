Cancel
Conroe, TX

Coming soon: Conroe events

Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 7 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Conroe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bj5k_0bSN9tGu00

The Herd: Emotionally Healthy Spirituality

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 10815 Anmar Dr, Conroe, TX

In 2021 we are going to focus on discipleship and “growing up” in the Lord. We will be going through the book “Emotionally Healthy Spirituality” by Peter Scazerro. Please purchase the book and go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pFP8_0bSN9tGu00

Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX

Create your Dream home from over 200 home improvement professionals right here in your backyard! Lone Star Convention Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcYa4_0bSN9tGu00

Barrel Aged KING OF TERRORS!

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 822 North Frazier Street, Conroe, TX 77301

Release for the 2021 Booker's Barrel Aged KING OF TERRORS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220cpO_0bSN9tGu00

Another Sunday Brunch at Pacific Yard House

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

Pacific Yard House has a Sunday Brunch every week. If we get there early (11 am) it may be less crowded and better for conversation and parking. You can order a Mimosa, a Bloody Mary, lunch, or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPwvT_0bSN9tGu00

Free Covid Vaccine Clinic

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 704 N Thompson St #195, Conroe, TX

Free Covid Vaccine Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Free Covid Vaccine Clinic, join Facebook today.

Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
