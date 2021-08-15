Victorville events coming soon
(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Victorville calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victorville:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395
This NRA course teaches the basic duties a Range Safety Officer performs.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395
Open to Men & Women to come and enjoy a night on the Pistol Range.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 15623 Village Drive, Victorville, CA 92394
JK Woodall Ministries will be a Guest Speaker at Restoring Dreams Ministry delivering the Word of God this Sunday August 8, 2021 at 11 am.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Victorville, Victorville, CA 92392
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395
In Person Classroom Training Class for Adult, Child and Infant CPR and 1st Aid according to The American Heart Association Standards
Comments / 0