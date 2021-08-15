Cancel
Victorville, CA

Victorville events coming soon

Victorville Today
 7 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Victorville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victorville:

NRA Range Safety Officer (RSO) Class

Victorville, CA

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

This NRA course teaches the basic duties a Range Safety Officer performs.

Pistol Program Clinic MEN & WOMEN

Victorville, CA

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

Open to Men & Women to come and enjoy a night on the Pistol Range.

Sunday Service (Guest Speaker JK Woodall Ministries)

Victorville, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 15623 Village Drive, Victorville, CA 92394

JK Woodall Ministries will be a Guest Speaker at Restoring Dreams Ministry delivering the Word of God this Sunday August 8, 2021 at 11 am.

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Victorville, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Victorville, Victorville, CA 92392

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

CPR, First Aid & Gunshot/Stabbing Trauma Care Class

Victorville, CA

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

In Person Classroom Training Class for Adult, Child and Infant CPR and 1st Aid according to The American Heart Association Standards

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

