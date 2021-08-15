Odessa events coming soon

(ODESSA, TX) Odessa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

Cars at Crossroads Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Odessa, TX

Cars at Crossroads will be Saturday, August 28th from 8am to 11:30am. We will have coffee and donuts inside the church.

Launch day Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Launch day at Odessa, Texas, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:45 am

Austin French Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Family Life Radio and the Concert Foundation presents, MERCY ME- LIVE with special Guest Austin French Hear songs from Mercy Me's Inhale & Exhale album and music from Austin French. Friday, August...

The Virtual Experience 3 Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

Catch the 3rd show in a concert series brought to you by DJ Spree called "The Virtual Experience" a show where the real world and the virtual world collide! $10 at door featuring live performances...

Fill in the Blank Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Fill in the Blank at Betty's Bobbin Box - Janome Dealer, Midland, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am