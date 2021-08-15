Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Odessa events coming soon

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 7 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Odessa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBidP_0bSN9mL300

Cars at Crossroads

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Odessa, TX

Cars at Crossroads will be Saturday, August 28th from 8am to 11:30am. We will have coffee and donuts inside the church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLVe9_0bSN9mL300

Launch day

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Launch day at Odessa, Texas, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:45 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZ06t_0bSN9mL300

Austin French

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Family Life Radio and the Concert Foundation presents, MERCY ME- LIVE with special Guest Austin French Hear songs from Mercy Me's Inhale & Exhale album and music from Austin French. Friday, August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194xT5_0bSN9mL300

The Virtual Experience 3

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

Catch the 3rd show in a concert series brought to you by DJ Spree called "The Virtual Experience" a show where the real world and the virtual world collide! $10 at door featuring live performances...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E03CT_0bSN9mL300

Fill in the Blank

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Fill in the Blank at Betty's Bobbin Box - Janome Dealer, Midland, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
120
Followers
179
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin French
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Live Events#Tx Family Life Radio#The Concert Foundation#Tx Fill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy