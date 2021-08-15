Coming soon: Newark events

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newark area:

Bark At The Moon With Special Guest Offensive Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive

Fine Jewelry End of Season Clearance at Macys Christiana Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Christiana Mall Road, Newark, DE 19702

Save 70% plus an additional 20% off all Fine Jewelry Clearance at Macys Christiana Starting July 22-25

Concealed Carry Permit Certification Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1100 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702

Concealed Carry Permit Certification Aug 14 & 15, 2021 at Cabela's in Newark , DE.

Fade To Black With Rebel Soul Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.

Sam Grow Live Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Sam Grow and his band are back at Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue.