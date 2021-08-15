Coming soon: Newark events
(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Newark area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 501 Christiana Mall Road, Newark, DE 19702
Save 70% plus an additional 20% off all Fine Jewelry Clearance at Macys Christiana Starting July 22-25
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1100 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702
Concealed Carry Permit Certification Aug 14 & 15, 2021 at Cabela's in Newark , DE.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Sam Grow and his band are back at Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue.
