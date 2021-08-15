Events on the Lafayette calendar

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

Trivia Night at The Grouse Room! Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Join us for FREE TRIVIA Thursdays from 7pm-8:30pm! Hosted by Nancy Roy, Pigeon Post Trivia categories change every week & top 3 teams win!

Thank DRAG, it's Thursday! CIRCUS OF CURIOSITY Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

This isn't just a drag show, it's much more! Comedy, dance, and surprises are also in store! Book your tables before they are all gone!

The Luau on Simcoe Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 932 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

The LUAU on Simcoe -The Official Labor Day Weekend party Saturday, September 4th

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Louis Katz to The Wurst Biergarten on Friday, October 22.

TRIBUTE BAND SERIES: Even It Up - The Ultimate HEART Tribute Band Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

They're ready to rock with Heart's greatest, most popular hits!