Events on the Lafayette calendar
(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501
Join us for FREE TRIVIA Thursdays from 7pm-8:30pm! Hosted by Nancy Roy, Pigeon Post Trivia categories change every week & top 3 teams win!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501
This isn't just a drag show, it's much more! Comedy, dance, and surprises are also in store! Book your tables before they are all gone!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 932 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
The LUAU on Simcoe -The Official Labor Day Weekend party Saturday, September 4th
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501
Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Louis Katz to The Wurst Biergarten on Friday, October 22.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501
They're ready to rock with Heart's greatest, most popular hits!
