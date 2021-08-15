Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Events on the Lafayette calendar

Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRIBO_0bSN9X3200

Trivia Night at The Grouse Room!

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Join us for FREE TRIVIA Thursdays from 7pm-8:30pm! Hosted by Nancy Roy, Pigeon Post Trivia categories change every week & top 3 teams win!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkVsc_0bSN9X3200

Thank DRAG, it's Thursday! CIRCUS OF CURIOSITY

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

This isn't just a drag show, it's much more! Comedy, dance, and surprises are also in store! Book your tables before they are all gone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTUD5_0bSN9X3200

The Luau on Simcoe

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 932 East Simcoe Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

The LUAU on Simcoe -The Official Labor Day Weekend party Saturday, September 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3UBK_0bSN9X3200

Louis Katz (Comedy Central, This Is Not Happening, HBO) at Wurst Biergarten

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Louis Katz to The Wurst Biergarten on Friday, October 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gX4MS_0bSN9X3200

TRIBUTE BAND SERIES: Even It Up - The Ultimate HEART Tribute Band

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

They're ready to rock with Heart's greatest, most popular hits!

Lafayette Digest

Lafayette Digest

Lafayette, LA
With Lafayette Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

