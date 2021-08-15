Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Events on the Murfreesboro calendar

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:

Murfreesboro Home Show

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

You won't want to miss our local home & garden vendors!

Natalie J: Album Release Live Recording

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Natalie J is hosting her Album Release Event at The Walnut House. There will be food, special performances and a live recording.

Gulleys Arm Wrestling Practice

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2310 Chasteen Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Arm Wrestling Practice with the Jason Gulley and the Good ole boys

NRA Pistol Instructor Certification Course

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

This course teaches the knowledge, skills, and attitude essential to organizing, promoting, & teaching the NRA Basic Pistol Shooting course.

Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit Class

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 752 E Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Take the Tennessee Handgun Permit class in a safe and open-minded environment.

