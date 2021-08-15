Cancel
York, PA

What’s up York: Local events calendar

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 7 days ago

(YORK, PA) York has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8lBz_0bSN9GHv00

Yorktoberfest: Beer and Wine Festival

York, PA | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1129 W Market St

The Hopewell Fish and Game Association and CrocodileDog Marketing extend an invitation for a weekend of frothy ales, PA wines, unique vendors, local food, and wandering minstrel entertainment at our “No Longer At The Fairgrounds” Edition of Yorktoberfest. Try some wine It's all about trying and finding that glass of wine that is juuuust right. Try as much or as little as you want. You can also just buy a bottle and sit on the grass, sip on a wine slushie, or order a case and pick it up on your way out. Try some beer We are shifting the focus a little this time. There are 25 breweries in York County right now and we are working with York County Ale Trail to bring them all to one place. The beer half of Yorktoberfest is about celebrating what York can offer and what Uncle Traveling Matt can bring to the game. Expect collaborations, firkins, special releases, and multiple selections from each brewery. A perfect opportunity to try a bunch of things, not get wrapped up in hype, and still find some special things. Try your patience Let your friends buy you a Designated Driver pass. We are going to make sure you are set with sodas, water, and some other surprises at times. RELAX AND ENJOY Most of all...Relax with a bottle of wine on the grass and enjoy live music on our main stage provided by local artists. It can’t get much better!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILIVB_0bSN9GHv00

Street 2 Creek Tour

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Heritage Rail Trail County Park, York, PA 17401

Join us for a walking tour of our public art exhibition, Street 2 Creek! ** MEET AT THE MARKET STREET BRIDGE**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xECFQ_0bSN9GHv00

A Scotch Journey

York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us and our friends at Revival Social Club for A Scotch Journey. Our tastings will be accompanied by a charcuterie board. We will be sampling: Monkey Shoulder, Blended Laphroaig, 10 year Jura...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQCuG_0bSN9GHv00

In-Person Pumpkin Succulent Workshop at The Cantina York

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 South Duke Street, York, PA 17401

Join us for a fun fall afternoon at The Cantina York creating this beautiful Pumpkin Succulent Planter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0Oxz_0bSN9GHv00

King Street Jam

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 East King Street, York, PA 17401

A 12-hour music festival in the Royal Square District of York, PA. Featuring national, local, and regional artists.

Comments / 0

 

