Columbus, GA

Columbus calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmqKh_0bSN9FPC00

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience! About this event Looking to get outside and enjoy a new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOGgr_0bSN9FPC00

Columbus Kids Market Fall 2021

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8303 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA

The Fall 2021 Columbus Kids Market is open to the public Wed-Sat, Aug 18-21, 2021. Consignors and Team Members need to register on the website. www.ColumbusKidsMarket.com Vendor Booths are also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RP9vH_0bSN9FPC00

Sip & Shop with Southern Pearl Boutique

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1225 Broadway, Columbus, GA

Join us Sunday, August 15th from 10am-2pm for the Southern Pearl Boutique pop up shop and mimosas. Free admission/Public welcome. Super cute clothes, accessories and mimosa's! We will have a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ketWw_0bSN9FPC00

Dr. MLK, Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 04:06 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:06 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

The Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation's 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3NIC_0bSN9FPC00

"Only for the Grown and Sexy" Live at the Hideaway!

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7466 Blackmon Rd Suite C, Columbus, GA

Vibrant Saturday Night Flavor for Columbus' Grown and Sexy Crowd... It's a Brown Sugar Experience, Saturday Night at the HIDEAWAY LOUNGE!

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
#Ga Join
