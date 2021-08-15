Columbus calendar: Coming events

(COLUMBUS, GA) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience! About this event Looking to get outside and enjoy a new...

Columbus Kids Market Fall 2021 Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8303 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA

The Fall 2021 Columbus Kids Market is open to the public Wed-Sat, Aug 18-21, 2021. Consignors and Team Members need to register on the website. www.ColumbusKidsMarket.com Vendor Booths are also...

Sip & Shop with Southern Pearl Boutique Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1225 Broadway, Columbus, GA

Join us Sunday, August 15th from 10am-2pm for the Southern Pearl Boutique pop up shop and mimosas. Free admission/Public welcome. Super cute clothes, accessories and mimosa's! We will have a...

Dr. MLK, Jr. Unity Award Breakfast Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 04:06 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 07:06 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

The Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation's 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast

"Only for the Grown and Sexy" Live at the Hideaway! Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7466 Blackmon Rd Suite C, Columbus, GA

Vibrant Saturday Night Flavor for Columbus' Grown and Sexy Crowd... It's a Brown Sugar Experience, Saturday Night at the HIDEAWAY LOUNGE!