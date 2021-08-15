Live events New Shoreham — what’s coming up

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Live events are lining up on the New Shoreham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Shoreham area:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

Are you ready for the #UltimateSummerParty? Ballard's the place to be! This weekend Ballard’s of Block Island features: - DJ Maxx Major from 10am- 9pm - Hijacked from 1pm-6pm on Friday, Saturday...

Live Music at Payne's Dock Block Island, RI New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 Ocean Ave, New Shoreham, RI

I am thrilled to announce my return to beautiful Block Island for live performances this Summer at Payne's Dock/ Mahogany Shoals! I’ll be playing some random afternoons and evenings into...

Charlestown Land Trust Farmers Market Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4150 Old Post Rd, Charlestown, RI

The Charlestown Land Trust (CLT) Farmers Market will begin June 25th to support our local growers, bakers, farms and feed our community. The CLT team wants to make this a successful season for...

Jam Fest New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

« All Events Jam Fest August 22, 2021 @ 10:00 am -

Celebrant’s Flame: Daniel Berrigan in Memory and Reflection New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 18 Old Town Rd &, 1 Bridgegate Square, New Shoreham, RI

Author discussion and book signing with Bill Wylie-Kellermann and Jim Reale.