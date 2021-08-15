Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Coming soon: Yeehaw Junction events

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Yeehaw Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yeehaw Junction area:

2021 St. Augustine Presentation

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 SW 28th St, Okeechobee, FL

Join us to receive important information about the 2021 8th grade field trip to Historic St. Augustine. via ZOOM Meeting ID: 943 0201 6715 Passcode: 3467GD

OK Corral Outlaws Cowboy Action Shoot

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Advanced Concealed Carry Class

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Advanced Concealed Carry Course Brief: So you’ve got your Concealed Carry Permit, now what? This 4 Hour class covers those very next steps that everyone planning to carry a handgun for...

High Noon Cafe Open

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

« All Events High Noon Cafe Open August 31 @ 11:00 am -

Soda Tasting

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

Ever wondered what Sarsaparilla or Ginger Beer (non-alcoholic) tastes like? Now's your chance! For just $4 you can try as many of our sodas as you would like. We will have our discount wheel out...

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

