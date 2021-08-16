Police officer in critical condition following chase, shootout in Modesto

View more in
Modesto, CA
Sacramento, CA
El Dorado County, CA|Posted byABC10
57-year-old man missing after evacuating from Caldor Fire
Marvin Hardy Creel was last seen driving a white Dodge pick-up, which has since been found abandoned near Grizzly Flat.
Woodland, CA|Posted byABC10
Suspected gang members arrested for July 11 drive-by shooting in Woodland
Witnesses said they saw a tan car pull up and shoot about 10 rounds at people who were standing outside of their broke down car.
Elk Grove, CA|Posted byABC10
West Sacramentan arrested in connection to Elk Grove shooting that injured one | Update
Investigators have only identified the suspect as a 23-year-old West Sacramento resident and said that the shooter and victim were known to each other.
Posted byABC10
Woman accused of destroying flowers, stealing items from graves at Lodi cemetery
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping they can get the stolen items back where they belong.
Sacramento County, CA|Posted byABC10
Man arrested in Stockton Boulevard drive-by shooting death
Multiple shots were fired and one of the shots hit the victim, leaving him with what a Sacramento sheriff spokesperson described as a "very serious" wound.
Posted byABC10
Man arrested for allegedly killing 5-year-old in Fair Oaks
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that the five-year-old was not breathing when they were called to a Fair Oaks home on August 3.
Nevada County, CA|Posted byABC10
Nevada County Sheriff's Office locate at-risk 10-year-old runaway | Update
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the boy was found and reunited with his parents.
Solano County, CA|Posted byABC10
‘I think she’s out,’ | Solano County deputy says after violent arrest
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the deputies then lied about the encounter to paramedics and on official reports.
San Joaquin County, CA|Posted byABC10
Nearly 300 stolen catalytic converters found in San Joaquin County in one day
During search warrants, deputies found 281 cut catalytic converters, 150 Norco pills and $700 in U.S. currency, according to the sheriff's office.
El Dorado County, CA|Posted byABC10
El Dorado County Sheriff, Cal Fire launches structure damage map due to Caldor Fire
Here is a map that shows a list of damaged and destroyed structures from the Caldor Fire.
Sacramento, CA|Posted byABC10
Sacramento law enforcement veteran named chief of Sac State's PD
Chet Madison Jr., a 27-year law enforcement veteran, will assume his new role Sept. 1, 2021.
California State|Posted byABC10
Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area
Search teams found the bodies of all three — identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog.
