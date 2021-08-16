Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Police officer in critical condition following chase, shootout in Modesto

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brooks, CA
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy