Redwood City gets ready for its first retail marijuana stores

Never mind that marijuana is illegal at the federal level, that it still has a ways to go to achieve cultural acceptance, that bringing the product to consumers was a costly, uncertain and highly regulated enterprise, even before a pandemic came along. Yet the weed business has grown like— well, a weed — since California voters in 2016 approved Proposition 64, which legalized non-medical use of cannabis. On Nov. 9 of that year, adult use by people 21 and older became legal.