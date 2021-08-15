Black Panther 2 Release Date: What We Can Expect?

What If…? S1E2 “What if T’Challa Became a Star Lord?” picks up steam from Episode 1. Whereas that plot was a fairly straightforward switch of Peggy Carter into the role played by Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, S1E2 makes the ripple effects of the character switch go much deeper. T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) doesn’t just get kidnapped by the Ravagers and live the same sort of life Peter Quill did. Instead, his presence in the greater cosmic part of the Marvel universe generates a goodness that makes everything different. The places that T’Challa goes are automatically improved by his kindness, charm, and incredible goodwill. Which is also how every person who worked with Chadwick Boseman in person seems to describe the experience.