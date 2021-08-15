The Exorcist Reboot Release Date: What We Can Expect?

All you lovely people are waiting for horror movies that are bone-chilling and keep you at the edge of your seat all the time, well! Wait no longer since The Exorcist reboot is set to release soon. The exorcist reboot film is a sequel to the 1973 movie the Exorcist. The Exorcist is an American horror movie directed by William Fried kin. It is based on the novel The Exorcist that came out in 1971, written by William Peter Blatty. He also won an Oscar for the Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium.