Home Sweet Home Alone Release Date: What We Can Expect?

The Reboot of the classic movie ‘Home Alone’ is coming to Disney+ in November just in time for Christmas. The Reboot will star Aisling Bea, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, Chris Parnell, and more. Devin Ratray, who played Buzz McCallister, will be featured in this reboot as well as a cameo from Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). The Reboot is called ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ and will be based on a married couple who try to steal a valuable item from a troubled kid. ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ will be streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2021. What is your favorite Christmas movie of all time that you have to watch every year?