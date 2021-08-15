Cancel
Provo, UT

Competitive advantage? BYU's NIL deal with Built Brands could test limits

By Deseret Digital Media
 7 days ago

BYU and Built Bar entered into a name, image and likeness agreement, Thursday, August 12, 2021 that will include compensation for every football player — including walk-ons. (Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo) PROVO — A deal BYU has made available to its football players could test how much allowing athletes to be compensated by outside companies for name, image and likeness can be used as a competitive advantage.

