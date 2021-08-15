Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country?

ksjd.org
 7 days ago

Audie Cornish speaks to senior police official Col. Naweed Kawusi about the reported departure of President Ashraf Ghani and what the means for the security situation.

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Afghanistan#Security Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
Worldksjd.org

Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries Try To Predict The Future Of Relations

As Afghans adjust to a new reality under the Taliban, Afghanistan's neighbors are doing the same. The country's allies and foes alike are all trying to figure out what the new diplomatic reality will be there. To help us unpack that, we're joined now by NPR's Lauren Frayer, who's based in Mumbai, India. Hey, Lauren.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

The Left's illusion of a Biden presidency has been shattered

Tony Blair’s condemnation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan – based, he wrote, upon an “imbecilic political slogan about ending the ‘forever wars’”, which just happens to be what Joe Biden ran on in 2020 – marks the complete transformation of elite perceptions of the Biden presidency. The establishment consensus, desperate to be rid of Donald Trump, was that the veteran Democrat would be a return to stability. Instead, the haunting scenes of chaos at Kabul airport have led to denunciation even by Left-wing admirers – by almost every faction in the foreign policy debate, in fact, from those who think we should stay to those who believe we should never have gone there.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Taliban officials to discuss the country’s future in the hopes of establishing a “inclusive” democratic structure. On Saturday, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chair of Afghanistan’s High Council...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Afghan holdout will struggle against Taliban assault, say analysts

The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan's capital Kabul is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, but analysts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale attack. Among the wider ecosystem of prominent figures who are likely to oppose Taliban rule, a huge point of contention is whether to negotiate with the Islamists or launch "a true armed resistance", said Dorronsoro.
Politicsksjd.org

Afghan Interpreter Was So Close To Fleeing Afghanistan And Then Kabul Fell

People seeking to leave Afghanistan include a man we'll refer to as Khan (ph). He worked as an interpreter for U.S. troops in the mid-2000s and with aid agencies more recently. He lives in Kandahar, which is the major city in southern Afghanistan. He's been seeking a visa to the United States ever since 2014. He finally received a preliminary approval, but was summoned for an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul - an interview in July of this year. We now know that scheduled interview was in one of the last moments of normal life in Kabul. A COVID outbreak in the U.S. Embassy delayed the interview. It was rescheduled for August 11, last week.
Worldksjd.org

U.S. Evacuations In Afghanistan Evoke Memories Of Saigon's Fall

The evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul this week has elicited comparisons to the fall of Saigon in Vietnam. And it's not too hard to see why. Here's sound from NPR on April 29, 1975, the day before South Vietnam fell fully into communist hands. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR...
Politicsksjd.org

Pentagon Issues Update On Efforts To Evacuate Thousands From Afghanistan

Top Pentagon officials spoke today for the first time since the Taliban captured Kabul. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley say more U.S. troops are arriving to secure the Kabul airport for additional evacuation flights, but they left many questions unanswered. We're joined now by NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman.
Worldksjd.org

How Will The Taliban Govern Afghanistan? The Group Says It Has Changed

How will the Taliban govern Afghanistan? The armed group that occupied Kabul is promising amnesty for enemies and to let people leave. The tone seems different from the mass executions and repression when the Taliban ruled most of the country in the 1990s. In a few minutes, we report on the daily reality on the ground, but we begin with the Taliban's commitments. We called Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Qatar, who promised that people in Kabul should be safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy