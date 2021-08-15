What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country?

Tony Blair’s condemnation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan – based, he wrote, upon an “imbecilic political slogan about ending the ‘forever wars’”, which just happens to be what Joe Biden ran on in 2020 – marks the complete transformation of elite perceptions of the Biden presidency. The establishment consensus, desperate to be rid of Donald Trump, was that the veteran Democrat would be a return to stability. Instead, the haunting scenes of chaos at Kabul airport have led to denunciation even by Left-wing admirers – by almost every faction in the foreign policy debate, in fact, from those who think we should stay to those who believe we should never have gone there.
