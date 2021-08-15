Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Ellis, Rush, Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ellis; Rush; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Eastern Trego County in west central Kansas * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 847 AM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellis, Ogallah and Riga.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Ellis, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
County
Rush County, KS
County
Trego County, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Ellis Rush Trego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy