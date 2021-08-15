En Gedi Vineyard has successful grape harvest a success

The sun rose Saturday on En Gedi Vineyards in Milam County, and with some excellent cloud coverage to help cool things down, at 7 a.m. the harvest began. Dragonflies in the thousands were flying around, creating a fairyland atmosphere, beauty, and help with any lurking mosquitoes. The picturesque vines, heavy with Lenoir grapes were a sight to behold. I got to pluck a couple and they were succulent and sweet.