Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milam County, TX

En Gedi Vineyard has successful grape harvest a success

Cameron Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun rose Saturday on En Gedi Vineyards in Milam County, and with some excellent cloud coverage to help cool things down, at 7 a.m. the harvest began. Dragonflies in the thousands were flying around, creating a fairyland atmosphere, beauty, and help with any lurking mosquitoes. The picturesque vines, heavy with Lenoir grapes were a sight to behold. I got to pluck a couple and they were succulent and sweet.

www.cameronherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Cameron, TX
County
Milam County, TX
City
Calvert, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Texas Wine#Wine Tasting#Lenoir Grapes#Chamber#Jones Prairie Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy