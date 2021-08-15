Cancel
Yvette Nicole Brown says Matthew McConaughey smells like ‘good living’ after he said he doesn’t wear deodorant

By Tyler McCarthy
 7 days ago

Yvette Nicole Brown dished on one of the biggest behind-the-scenes things she’s learned throughout her career in Hollywood — what Matthew McConaughey smells like. The “Community” actress appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” last week to discuss her many, many film and TV roles. The conversation turned to her part in the 2008 comedy “Tropic Thunder” where she got to work with McConaughey.

