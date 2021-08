With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three Kansas Turnpike service areas. The clinics are available to both Kansans and out-of-state travelers. The KDHE says the emergence of the Delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas. According to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B.1.1.7 variant, previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.