CROCK POT MISSISSIPPI ROAST CHICKEN

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
thecountrycook.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only 5 ingredients and delicious seasoning, this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken is a super flavorful and comforting meal for any time of year. I love all the different versions of the Mississippi crock pot recipes. I have shared Mississippi Pot Roast, Mississippi Pork Roast and Mississippi Chicken Breast. But I thought I would do a whole roaster chicken and change up the sauce just a tiny bit from my other version. I love how this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken turned out. My family loved this whole roast because they love the legs and the thighs from the whole chicken as opposed to just chicken breasts. Trust me when I say that you'll want to try this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken recipe! It's a game changer!

www.thecountrycook.net

