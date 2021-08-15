New York Jets Flight Connections 8/15/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets mostly backups took on the New York Giants mostly backups at MetLife Stadium last night, and the Jets mostly backups pulled out a 12 -7 victory to open the Robert Saleh era. Zach Wilson made his Jets debut as starting quarterback and for the most part was solid and efficient, if not spectacular. The defensive front four dominated as advertised and brought the heat all night against Giants quarterbacks. The running game was good enough, and the Jets thoroughly outplayed the Giants all game, despite the close final score. All in all a nice, if not particularly significant, win to kick off a new Jets era.