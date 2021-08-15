Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets “at” Giants: In-depth analysis (Part One: Defense)

allfans.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night, a strange thing happened during the annual Jets-Giants preseason tilt. A rare bout of Jets competence broke out as the coaching staff called smart plays, got good execution from their young team and motivated their players to come up with some impact plays due to hustle, effort and technique.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Defensive Tackles#Part One#American Football#Jets Giants#Rankins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles waive former Auburn star running back

Former Auburn star RB Kerryon Johnson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a couple of productive seasons in Detroit, Johnson wasn’t used much in 2020 and was waived back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers. However, on Tuesday, the...
The Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
Posted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Carl Lawson Injury Could Be Devastating For Jets

Reports out of New York on Thursday indicate that Jets EDGE Carl Lawson was carted off the field with a leg injury, per The New York Post’s Brian Costello. The apparent injury occurred during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Lawson is set for an MRI on his Achilles, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
NFLYardbarker

Josh McDaniels gives big hint about Patriots’ QB battle

The New England Patriots are unlikely to name a starting quarterback until just before Week 1, but all signs continue to point to Cam Newton keeping his job — at least for now. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke about New England’s quarterback competition on Sunday, and he was quick...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers observations: Fred Warner’s big hit vs. Chargers caps stellar day

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Linebacker Fred Warner delivers the kind of play that 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans wants to see from his unit. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers 8/10 practice: Players scuffle; Fred...
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Vrabel Sidelined by COVID-19

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been forced to call an audible for the final week of the preseason. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, which means coaching duties must be shuffled as the team transitions to the next phase of its preparations for the 2021 NFL season. Beginning Monday, the Titans will change their daily schedule from the one they used during training camp to more of what they will do during the regular season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy