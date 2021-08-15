Preview: Carolina Classic Fair (Oct. 1-10) in Winston Salem

Celebrate fall and catch all the fair fun October 1-10 at the fairgrounds in Winston Salem. Formerly the Dixie Classic Fair, this year’s event features new rides, yummy fair food, games and competitions, a nightly fireworks show and so much more. Stay for the day then catch the awesome entertainment at the Grandstand and Clock Tower Stage. The lineup includes figure 8 racing, a tractor pull, rodeo, Color Me Badd and Tag Team, Gospelfest, Jazzfest and more! From Center City Charlotte, the fairgrounds are 82.5 miles or a little over an hour.