Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How many followers do you need on TikTok to get paid?

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems pretty easy to gain a good following on TikTok. Taking part in a viral dance or crazy trend could have you popping on the FYP. But, how many followers do you actually need in order to make some serious dollar?. TikTok currently stands at over 1 billion users...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Loren Gray
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Community Guidelines#Business Insider#Influencer Marketing Hub#Creator Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral Videosthenerdstash.com

TikTok is Introducing a Snapchat Stories Clone

TikTok is rolling out a new feature. And it is none other than a Snapchat Stories-like feature known as TikTok Stories. TikTok Stories will offer content creators “a new way to interact” with their viewers. Matt Navarra, a social media expert, was one of the first people to learn about...
Behind Viral VideosAdvanced Television

TikTok tests disappearing videos

Short form video-sharing platform TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions already available on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted. It follows news that WhatsApp is rolling out...
InternetWISH-TV

How to make money on social media

Social media has grown to be a multi-billion dollar industry, and if you want a piece of the pot, Anne Aloha Ward, futurist growth scientist and social media expert, joined us today to share how you can make money using your online social platforms. Can your social media presence really...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Getting Verified on TikTok Is Harder Than You Think

More and more people are making their living through social media, and platforms like TikTok make it easier than ever to go from zero to influencer almost overnight. Charli D'Amelio had tens of millions of followers within the first few months of her account, and with the TikTok Creator Fund, users can even receive payment for the views they get.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Does TikTok Really Pay Creators?

TikTok, the short-form video-sharing platform owned by Chinese tech powerhouse ByteDance, launched in the fall of 2016. Whereas ByteDance isn’t yet publicly traded, the Chinese version of the app is said to be considering an IPO, likely on a Chinese exchange. Article continues below advertisement. Business Insider delved into the...
Behind Viral Videosavast.com

What does TikTok know about you?

As a millennial, I gave up so much of my data without realizing it. Now that I do realize it, do I want to go down that route again with TikTok?. Full confession: I do not use TikTok. As a certified Old Millennial, the only places I’ve watched TikTok videos (is that what the kids call them?) is when they’re reposted to Instagram. I chose not to jump on that particular social media bandwagon for a few reasons.
Inc.com

The Real Reason Facebook Needs to Kill TikTok

We have all become so accustomed to Facebook,that most of us have stopped noticing how ugly and clunky it is. Facebook crowds the screen with a mishmosh of menus, windows, lists, flashing ads, and so forth. Hideous. Facebook look like exactly what it is, a piece of feature-creepy software designed...
Internettheboxhouston.com

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes And Engagement

Instagram wants to put an end to the cap. They have started to crack down on companies who offer fake engagement. As spotted on Vice Magazine the insanely popular social media app is getting serious on third party brands cooking the books when it comes to taps to the heart icon. According to the article Facebook, who owns IG, served LikeUp.Me with a cease and desist last week. In response the company shut down their site with a message saying “Sorry, LikeUp isn’t working :(. This service will no longer work. Sorry. Refunds for the last month are being processed. If you didn’t get a refund after July 1, 2021, please send your order number & the email you used to sign up here: hello@likeup.me”. The story is further validated by an email reportedly sent by their CEO, Aleksey Bykhun, looking for legal assistance regarding the matter. “I’m looking for a small consultation in answering to the C&D letter from Facebook” he wrote.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

TikTok Dethrones Facebook, Becomes World's Most Downloaded App

TikTok has managed to become the world’s most downloaded app, according to Nikkei. TikTok managed to trump Facebook in the process, an app that held the crown until now. TikTok jumped over several Facebook apps to become the world’s most downloaded app. TikTok managed to grow at an incredible rate...
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Streamers call for Twitch to stop taking 50% cut of subscriptions

Multiple Twitch streamers have called for an end of the platform taking half of subscription revenue, and are urging the Amazon-owned platform to alter the split. While YouTube typically takes 30% of a streamer’s subscription revenue and Facebook is currently not taking anything at all, Twitch takes 50% of subs. While some streamer’s can negotiate a more favorable split, the majority of affiliates and partners will retain only half of the typical $4.99 subscription.
InternetZDNet

Facebook brings Snapchat-like view once photo and video feature to WhatsApp

Facebook has announced it is rolling out a new view once feature that it says will give users "more control over their privacy". When photos and videos are shared on WhatsApp, they are automatically saved to a recipient's camera roll. The view once feature allows users to send photos and videos that disappear from a WhatsApp chat after a recipient has opened it once. Users will be unable to forward, save, star, or share the media that was sent as a view once media.
Behind Viral Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the most popular app in 2020.

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the most popular app in 2020. According to market research firm App Annie, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world last year, surpassing Facebook and its messaging networks. According to the research group, the Chinese-owned video app grew in popularity despite efforts by former...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

How to get the perfect TikTok username

Everyone seems to be getting on TikTok nowadays and the app’s algorithm means that someone could go from obscurity to a big star – so picking the right name is crucial. But, how do you choose the right username for your TikTok?. TikTok was the most downloaded app in 2020...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

Reddit gets TikTok-like videos – but has it missed the boat?

Reddit is the next social platform to take on video, with an update to its iOS app that’s slowly rolling out to users. The popular website has recently had some big redesigns on both its desktop site and its mobile apps on iOS and Android, making it easier for users to find and create content in certain groups, or subreddits as they're called.
Behind Viral VideosEntrepreneur

How to make your brand stand out on TikTok

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. We are all influencers is a motto in which I firmly believe because the size of our audience does not matter but how we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy