Dr Disrespect seems to be in the process of starting his own video game studio. A job posting has been added to the streamer's website for a game studio head! According to the listing, the endeavor is a partnership between Dr Disrespect and BoomTV to create a "AA/AAA gaming studio." The team plans to partner with "a select list of mega influencers" in order to develop games in-studio, or "partner/co develop with existing indie game developers." From the way the listing is written, it seems likely the project is in the very early stages, so it could be a while before the studio's first game ships.