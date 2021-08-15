Cancel
Public Health

The Latest: Australian state sees 478 new virus infections

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had taken a single dose of a...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

Australian Capital in Lockdown after First New COVID-19 Infection Since 2020 |

The Australian capital of Canberra entered an immediate seven-day lockdown Thursday after posting its first confirmed COVID-19 infection in more than a year. Authorities said a man in his 20s tested positive Thursday after being infectious in Canberra since Sunday. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman later announced that three other people, who had been in close contact with the man, also tested positive for COVID-19.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: New Zealand has first local virus case in months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detected its first community transmission of the coronavirus in months, triggering urgent meetings among top lawmakers. Health officials say the positive case was found in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and has no known link to outside the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Russia sees 800 daily virus deaths for 4th day

MOSCOW -- Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the fourth straight day on Sunday, with the authorities reporting 816 new fatalities. The daily tally surpassed 800 for the first time …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

The Latest: New COVID-19 infections on the march in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 2,000 for the second straight day as officials extended the highest level of social distancing restrictions short of a lockdown in large population centers. The 2,052 new cases reported on Friday marked the 45th consecutive day of over...
Pharmaceuticalscavaliercountyextra.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant and the vaccines

The North Dakota Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination webinar on July 27, 2021, featuring Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease physician and professor of practice at the NDSU Department of Public Health. The intent of the webinar was to inform the public about the delta variant and vaccine effectiveness and combat COVID-19 disinformation so the public can make better decisions regarding whether or not to be vaccinated.
Public Healthaudacy.com

The Latest: Vietnam imposes strict lockdown in southern city

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s largest metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City, began a strict lockdown on Monday in an attempt to curb its worst coronavirus outbreak, a day before U.S Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the country on a state visit. People in high-risk districts are not allowed to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters May Not Be Annual Thing As Scientists Question Need

As the U.S. prepares to roll out booster shots, scientists question the need for a third COVID-19 shot and whether it is necessary to become an annual thing. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint letter approving a third shot for Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that this COVID-19 booster shot may not become an annual recurrence since a third shot may sufficiently strengthen individual long-term protection.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60 percent of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.

