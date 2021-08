Kumu Networks announced that it has received a $1.5 Million Direct to Phase 2 SBIR project from the US Army. The scope of the project includes integrating Kumu’s Self-Interference Cancellation technology to create radios capable of not only suppressing in-band self-interference from friendly, co-located jammers but also eliminating interference from non-co-located enemy jammers, providing soldiers the ability to transmit freely to friendly forces while simultaneously jamming enemy transmissions. The Army Program of Record office plans to subsequently focus on incorporating this capability into multiple production Handheld, Manpack and Small Form-Fit (HMS) radios.