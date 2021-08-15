Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham AGREES Roma move, Pau Torres to Spurs latest, Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG – transfer news live

TOTTENHAM are pursuing Villarreal's exciting young centre back Pau Torres, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly join Lionel Messi at PSG, should Kylian Mbappe choose to leave.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has completed his £98million move to Chelsea, the Blues have confirmed.

And his wages have been revealed, with the Belgian becoming the club's highest earner by a distance.

The Belgian's arrival means Tammy Abraham is set to leave the club, having agreed a deal with Jose Mourinho's Roma on Saturday night.

GOOD MORNING FOOTY FANS

What an opening weekend to the 2021-22 Premier League season!

We’ve seen some shock results with Brentford breezing past Arsenal 2-0 on Friday.

And Tottenham have just beaten defending champions Man City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Man Utd sit top of the league after their thumping 5-1 win against Leeds on Saturday.

We were treated to 34 goals this weekend.

The top-four after gameweek one are as followed:

Man Utd

Chelsea

Liverpool

West Ham

Tammy Abraham has touched down in Rome to link up with Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The forward is leaving Chelsea for a reported £34million fee.

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are all interested in signing Senegalese wonderkid Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old is currently playing his trade for French side Metz.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League trio could look to buy the midfielder and then loan him back to Metz for the season.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to be the subject of a three-way transfer tug-of-war, according to reports.

Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are reportedly interested in the Belgian striker.

Origi, 26, achieved hero status at Anfield in 2019, when he struck the clincher in that year’s Champions League final.

Angel Di Maria has said Cristiano Ronaldo must want to ‘kill himself’ for not joining the Paris Saint-Germain revolution with Lionel Messi.

While speaking to Maisfutebol, the 33-year-old said: “Cristiano must want to kill himself for not being here.

“The quality and quantity of players that PSG now has is something unique.”

And Tottenham fans took aim at wantaway Harry Kane during their 1-0 win against defending champions Man City.

City have been chasing Kane all summer, but his supposed £160m price tag appears to be a sticking point.

Kane is reportedly keen on a move to the defending Premier League champions, but fans saw the funny side as Spurs brushed City aside.

The Spurs fans chanted: "Are you watching, are you watching! Are you watching Harry Kane!”

DETECTIVE NEV

Gary Neville is adamant ‘something is going on’ after ‘angel’ Harry Kane missed Tottenham’s epic win over Manchester City, writes ANTHONY CHAPMAN.

The England captain did not feature in Sunday’s dominant 1-0 victory after being deemed unfit.

And Neville feels Kane’s absence against City possibly had something to do with their interest in his signature.

That's because Kane's Euro 2020 teammates have all been involved for their clubs this weekend.

The Manchester United legend told Sky Sports: “If you said about Harry Kane’s career before now, you’d say he’s been an absolute angel of a professional.

“Every other England player has been involved this weekend.

“Harry Kane would be here today if there was no doubt over his future.

“I thought this meant he was gone, the most prominent player not visible in this stadium.

“To not see him today was a surprise. I think that told me he was gone.

“Maybe I’m wrong and he’ll still be here.

“Harry Kane – he comes back late, he’s in isolation, he’s not here today – something is going on, something has happened.”

LAC OF INTEREST

Arsenal are pushing to cash in on Alexander Lacazette.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, the Gunners are seeking buyers for the striker ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Roma were linked before moving ahead with their deal for Tammy Abraham.

But Lacazette is said to be uninterested in leaving North London this summer.

NU DON'T NO

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if Harry Kane will be available to face Wolves next week amid links with Manchester City, writes ANTHONY CHAPMAN.

The Tottenham striker and England captain, 28, missed his club’s 1-0 win over the champions today after being deemed not fit enough.

And the new gaffer admits his forward line could remain the same next weekend against old side Wolves, as he is still unsure whether Kane will be available.

Also looking ahead to Thursday’ Europa Conference League qualifier against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira, Nuno said: “Harry is one of the best players in the world.

“We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team."

Asked if he thought Kane would play against Wolves nex weekend, he added: "I don’t know. We still have to go to Portugal and then we think about Wolves.”

Explaining Kane’s absence before the win over City, Nuno noted: "He's just continuing his preparations.

"The delay, all these things, I think Harry needs to work, he worked today.

"He'll keep working until he is ready to help the team."

ONE OF THE GREATS

Barcelona fans chanted Messi's name in the 10th minute - he wore the No10 shirt - of their league opener against Real Sociedad.

The legendary Argentine didn't quite get the send off he would have wanted, as he dramatically departed for Paris-Saint Germain.

Barca couldn't afford to renew Messi's contract, despite the player accepting a 50 per cent wage cut, due to being over their salary cap.

CRIS-IS

Angel Di Maria has said Cristiano Ronaldo must want to 'kill himself' for not joining the Paris Saint-Germain revolution with Lionel Messi, writes JUSTIN LAWRENCE.

Following the Barcelona legend's arrival in Paris, the Ligue 1 side now have a squad made up of the best players in the world including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Di Maria himself.

And Di Maria is convinced that his ex-Real Madrid team-mate will be kicking himself for not being there with them.

While speaking to Maisfutebol, the 33-year-old said: "Cristiano must want to kill himself for not being here.

"The quality and quantity of players that PSG now has is something unique."

ARE YOU WATCHING?

Tottenham fans took aim at wantaway Harry Kane during their 1-0 win against defending champions Man City.

TAM TOUCHDOWN

Tammy Abraham has touched down in Rome to link up with Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The forward is leaving Chelsea for a reported £34million fee.

WONDER PEP

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are all interested in signing Senegalese wonderkid Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old is currently playing his trade for French side Metz.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League trio could look to buy the midfielder and then loan him back to Metz for the season.

FORWARD THINKING

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to be the subject of a three-way transfer tug-of-war, according to reports, writes ETIENNE FERMIE.

Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are reportedly interested in the Belgian striker.

Origi, 26, achieved hero status at Anfield in 2019, when he struck the clincher in that year's Champions League final.

But since reaching those heady heights, Origi has become a fringe player under Jurgen Klopp.

The forward has struggled for minutes, stuck behind the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

According to the Telegraph, the Reds could choose to flog Origi - who still has two years remaining on his contract.

He was an unused substitute against Norwich yesterday, as Liverpool got their season off to an ideal start with a 3-0 win.

Origi joined the Reds from Lille in 2014, before spending a season back on loan with the French club.

THE CITIZENS

It's safe to say that Man City's first team cost a fair amount to assemble!

PAT ON THE BACK

Leeds United will offer striker Patrick Bamford a new long-term contract, according to reports, writes THOMAS BLOW.

Premier League rivals Tottenham are believed to be considering a move for the 27-year-old after impressing for the West Yorkshire club last term.

According to The Telegraph, Leeds want Bamford to commit his future to the club amid interest from Spurs.

The ex-Chelsea youngster has just one year remaining on his existing deal, reportedly earning £35,000-a-week.

The North Londoners are said to have identified Bamford as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

KANE AND WENT

Harry Kane has NOT travelled with the Tottenham squad for Sunday's game with Manchester City, writes MARC MAYO.

Nuno Espirito Santo was faced with a huge decision over whether to include the 28-year-old in his line-up after a late return to training.

But Kane did not even travel to the game with his team-mates amid speculation over a potential move to City.

As the squad got off the team bus at Tottenham Stadium ahead of the match, the striker was not among his colleagues.

Instead, it was Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn named in the starting XI with Bryan Gil and 17-year-old Dane Scarlett on the bench.

Kane only returned to Tottenham training on Friday after his post-Euro 2020 holiday in the Bahamas and Florida.

OD CALL

Arsenal and Real Madrid are £17million apart in their valuation of Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Gunners.

And Odegaard is reportedly is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Spanish outlet ABC claim that Real want £42m for the midfielder but Arsenal are only willing to offer £25m, leaving the two clubs miles apart.

GREAL DEAL

British transfer record holder Jack Grealish STARTS for Man City against Tottenham!

The £100million No10 starts alongside Mahrez, Torres and Sterling in attack.

MAG-NIFICENT

Well, Newcastle went into the half-time break 2-1 up.

But as we go past the 70th minute, West Ham have scored three in the second half and are now winning 4-2.

Goals from Benrahma, Soucek and Antonio have sealed the comeback.

WINNING MENTALITY

Man Utd club captain Harry Maguire has backed Raphael Varane to make a big impact at Old Trafford.

Varane was presented to the Old Trafford crowd before yesterday’s 5-1 win against rivals Leeds.

Maguire told PA news: “To bring players into this club, obviously of his calibre as well, it’s going to be really, really exciting.

“Everyone in the squad is obviously looking forward to working with him.

“I think one thing that it does is it boosts our defensive options. We’ve got an amazing number of centre-backs now at this club, all international players who are all proven in the Premier League.

“You’ve seen again how well Victor (Lindelof) played today. Victor has not just shown that today, but he’s shown it over the last two seasons while I’ve played with him.

“He’s an excellent footballer so, like I say, to have this amount of number of top centre-backs is great for the competition for places. It’ll make people push further, push harder and it’s exciting.”

HAMMER TIME

West Ham are the only team in the Premier League NOT to make a permanent signing this summer.

The Hammers have, however, brought in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan.

But the Hammers have a razor-thin squad AND have at least six more fixtures to play this season in the Europa League.

West Ham are yet to replace striker Sebastien Haller, who left in January for Ajax.

Leaving Michail Antonio - who has his fair share of injury struggles - to man the fort up front on his own.

And the Hammers sold big money signing Felipe Anderson for a small fee back to Lazio, and are yet to replace.

The Hammers trail Newcastle 2-1 at half-time.

BAR-KING UP THE WRONG TREE

Arsenal could soon have to field interest from Barcelona in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The strike duo are both linked to the Catalans by Sport – with the pair also reportedly very keen on doing the deal.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a new striker after Lionel Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

POG TOP

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that Paul Pogba will stay at the club.

The Frenchman picked up four assists in United’s 5-1 trouncing of rivals Leeds yesterday.

I think he’ll stay. I think he will.

“When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do.

“With the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

“I think he’ll end up signing a new contract.

“If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies, and that’s what he wants to do.”

COR BLIMEY

Burnley have submitted an offer for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet.

According to Sky Sports, Burnley have submitted an offer worth £13.5million.

Cornet would add some much needed pace to Burnley's wide areas.

Whereas the cash for Lyon would help fund a move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.

HOLMES UNDER THE HAMMER

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a seven-figure bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes.