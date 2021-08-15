Cancel
Rapid Reactions To The Seahawks' 20-7 Preseason Loss To The Raiders

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakeaways from the Seahawks’ preseason opener in Las Vegas. John Boyle. LAS VEGAS-The Seahawks opened the preseason with their first game at Allegiant stadium, the home of the recently-relocated Raiders, and with most of their top starters getting the night off, the Seahawks fell 20- to a Las Vegas squad that was also down some of its top talent.

