Rapid Reactions To The Seahawks' 20-7 Preseason Loss To The Raiders

In preseason opener, with starters resting, Seattle struggles to move the ball in loss at Las Vegas.With starters basically absent, the Seahawks lost 20-7 to the Raiders at Las Vegas in the first preseason game for both teams. Seattle's only points came early in the second half, a 43-yard DeeJay Dallas touchdown reception from Alex McGough. Las Vegas got short touchdown runs from Trey Ragas in the first quarter and from BJ Emmons in the fourth quarter. Dominick Eberle made two short field goals for the Raiders in the second quarter. The Raiders, with Nathan Peterman playing the entire game at quarterback, ran 75 offensive plays to only 45 for Seattle. Geno Smith started at quarterback for Seattle, but left with a reported concussion. McGough finished 6 of 10 for 54 yards and former Oregon State QB Sean Mannion was 7 of 11 for 34 yards as Seattle netted 134 passing yards. Central Catholic grad Cameron Scarlett carried once for seven yards for the Hawks, who netted 68 rushing yards. Next in preseason for the Seahawks is a 7 p.m. Aug. 21 home game against the Denver Broncos.