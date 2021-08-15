Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Get Good News After Dak's Second MRI

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys didn't wait long after returning home to Dallas to check on their starting quarterback and his right shoulder strain. As expected, Dak Prescott received an MRI on Saturday and the results were favorable, showing what the team had hoped all along - their franchise quarterback is healing and remains on schedule to play the season opener against the Bucs on Sept. 9.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#American Football#Cowboys Get Good News#Mri#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak Injury: Cowboys Need QB Foles or Bortles - Now

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys insist they have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott - even after he trotted off the training camp field on Wednesday with a shoulder ailment that will sideline him for a time. Amid gossip that he...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
Posted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of question marks on their roster, but their receiving corps isn’t one of them. Dallas has arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Although he’s not the most popular one from the group, it sounds like Gallup is making the strongest impression in training camp.
Yardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could QB Gardner Minshew land with the Dallas Cowboys?

Could (and should) the Jacksonville Jaguars trade second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Dallas Cowboys?. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has been as good as advertised, and it looks like he’s the answer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback woes. In fact, it might be a matter of time before head coach Urban Meyer names him the starter. This would leave Gardner Minshew as the primary back even though he’s had a solid training camp as well.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Get Encouraging News On WR Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs during the 2020 season after a hoard of devastating injuries throughout the season. Unfortunately, the multitude of injuries was headlined by the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott. As if that wasn’t enough, Prescott is currently dealing with a shoulder injury to start camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy