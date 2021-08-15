Cancel
NFL

Packers preseason Game 1 vs Texans: The good, the bad, the grade

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot to learn from the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener on Saturday night–a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans. Some of it good and some of it bad. Green Bay sat out 30 players including most of their starters on both sides of the ball. This allowed the younger guys plenty of opportunities to prove themselves and take a step toward earning a final roster spot entering the regular season. However, some guys did just the opposite. Let’s take a look at those who stood out (the good), those who need improvements (the bad), and grade the team based on their first performance.

