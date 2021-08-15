Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Lady Rocks Golf Win Western Invitational

westfieldathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #1 Ranked Lady Golf team picked up another invitational win on Saturday at the Western Invitational at Chippendale Golf Course. The Lady Rocks finished with a team score of 301. Leading the team was Sophie McGinnis with a one-under-par 72. McGinnis was the only player under par on the day earning her medalist honors for the invite. “Sophie had a really solid day of golf. She played extremely consistent all day and took advantage of her opportunities for birdies.” Following McGinnis was Sam Brown with a one-over-par 74. Brown got out to really fast start on the front nine, carding three birdies and an eagle and a third-place finish as an individual. Addi Kooi had a great round of golf shooting a three-over-par 76. Kooi finished with two birdies on her last two holes to put an exclamation point on her round and earn her a top 5 finish. Allie Hildebrand finished in 6th place individually with a solid score of 79. Brette Hanavan also had a good finish individually with a 7th place finish carding an 80.

westfieldathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Birdies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
fcnews.org

Wauseon golf teams win

Wauseon boys golf took on Paulding Tuesday at Ironwood, coming away with a 174-184 victory. Andy Scherer led the Indians with a 37. Jackson Gleckler added a 41, Riley Morr 44, and Mykale Schneider 52. For Paulding, Kyle Dominique had a 39, Boston Pease 46, Logan Tope 48 and Ethan...
sweetwaternow.com

Salas Wins Star Valley Invite

AFTON — The Green River Wolves were back on the green at the Star Valley Invite, which was held Monday and Tuesday at the Star Valley View Golf Course. The Lady Wolves, which have one of the largest girls teams in the state, showed why they are capable of having a successful year.
Athens Messenger

Alexander opens golf season at Vikings Invite

JACKSON — The Alexander Spartans teed off on the 2021 golf season on Saturday at the Sixth Annual Vikings Tee-Off Invitational. The season-opening golf match was held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course, in Jackson. The Spartans posted a team score of 398, led by Sanley Viny. Viny finished with...
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Lady Marshal golf keeps rolling into 2021

Coming off a stellar 2020 finish, the Lady Marshals picked up right where they left off with four straight wins in the opening week of the 2021 season. Leading MCHS were Trinity Beth winning the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational, shooting a 65 to finish 5-under par. Savanah Howell shot a 69, capturing the title at the Lady Rocket Invitational and a 70 at the Lady Bulldog Invitational to finish atop the podium.
Granger, TXtaylorpress.net

Lady Lions open with shutout win

Volleyball is back in Granger. The 2021-22 Lady Lions volleyball team opened their season this past Monday, Aug. 9 with 3-0 shutout win over Travis High School 25-13, 25-17 and 25-15. Senior Macey…
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lady Cougars compete in Madison Central Invitational

The Grayson County girls’ golf team competed in the Madison Central Invitational at Gibson Bay Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Sophia Elmore shot a 101 to lead Grayson County in the Madison Central-hosted girls’ high school golf tournament. Following Elmore, Anna McKinney fired a 103. Natalie Garrett and Maddy...
Journal Review

GIRLS GOLF: Meadows leads Mounties to Invite title

Freshman Addison Meadows has just two varsity golf matches under her belt, but her strong play is already being felt for the Southmont girls’ golf team. On Saturday, Meadows fired a 73 on her home course at the Crawfordsville Country Club (Par 71) to lead the Mounties to an Invite title with team score of 353. Macie Shirk shot a 90 for Southmont, while Taylor Grino recorded a 92. Bailey Barker carded a 98 and Stella Snook rounded out the scoring for the Mounties with a 127.
Standard Banner

Lady Patriots win first home golf match

Jefferson County’s girls came out on top in their first home golf match of 2021. The Lady Patriots shot 86 as a team at Patriot Hills Golf Club. Less than a week after her top-10 finish at the MIT, Madison Cline shot 2-over-par 38 to lead the Jefferson County.
westfieldathletics.com

Lady Rocks JV Golf beats Noblesville JV 163-190

The Lady Rocks JV Golfers battled through tough conditions last night to defeat Noblesville JV 163-190. Leading the team was Mallory Mortl, who finished with a 38 and medalist honors. Claire Thompson followed with a 41. Sam Lemieux and Anna McKeown each carded 42. Sophie Thompson shot a 45. Macy McAlister finished with a 49. Addison Crosby, Ellison Daggy and Sadie Edwards each finished with a 50.
Greensburg Daily News

Lady Bulldogs win 3rd invitational title of season

GREENSBURG – The Lady Bulldogs golf team added to its win total on Saturday as Batesville won the Greensburg Invitational with a team total of 339. This is the third invitational victory for the Lady Bulldogs on the young season. Heritage Christian was second overall with a 364. Franklin County...
Princeton Daily Clarion

Lady Titans golf finish third at Washington invite; Humbaugh ties school record

The Gibson Southern Lady Titans golf team put together an impressive performance at the Washington Invite on Saturday as they finished third of 21st in the crowded field. Lady Titans star senior Hillary Humbaugh shot a team-best 74 that tied a school-record low score for an 18-hole Round. Kristen Spindler shot an 18-hole career-best 88, Vanessa Schmitt shot an 18-hole career-best 90, Madilyn Sperling shot a 95 and freshman Haley Hughes shot a 102 to give the Lady Titans a grand total of 347.
Messenger

Whalen wins Dawson Invitational

The Pennyrile State Forrest Park golf course hosted the Dawson Springs Invitational over the weekend where the local golf programs had some success. Most notably, Dawson’s Addison Whalen continued his strong start of the high school golf season with a first place score of 73. His teammate, Gage Smiley, was five strokes behind him and finished in second with a 78.
Watertown Daily Times

Girls golf: Eagles 21st at Hartford Invite

HARTFORD — Jefferson’s girls golf team embarked on its second season of 2021 at Thursday’s season-opening Washington County Invitational held at Washington County Golf Course, where the Eagles finished 21st with a team score of 450. Freshman Annika Bilau paced Jefferson with a 103 while sophomore Grace Behm (112), senior...
Logan Daily News

Logan hosts Chieftain Invitational golf tournament

LOGAN – The Logan Lady Chiefs golf team scored a 471, and the Chieftains scored 427, in the 2021 Chieftain Invitational hosted by Logan Tuesday at the Hocking Hills Golf Club. Coming in first on the girls’ side was Sheridan A with a score of 348, followed by Watkins Memorial...
miamisburgathletics.com

Miamisburg Golf Invitational Results

Congratulations to the Centerville Girls Team, this years Miamisburg Invitational Girls Champions!. Congrats to Miamisburg’s Ally Turner with her 2nd place finish!. Congratulations to the Alter Boys Team, this years Miamisburg Invitational Boys Champions!. Boys Team Results:
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

CHS Golf Results from the Indian Valley Invitational

The Bobcat Golf Team competed yesterday in the Indian Valley Invitational at River Greens Golf Course. They shot 369 and finished 12out of 19 teams. Adam Smith shot 80, Jackson Reed 88, Bradyn Gregg 92, Aidan Castello 109, and Jax VanDyne 111. They play Tuesday at Marietta Country Club at 2:00.
Circleville Herald

Golf Roundup: local athletes compete in area invitationals

CIRCLEVILLE — As fall sports start to get underway in Pickaway County, local golfers have been making their mark on the green in this week’s boys’ and girls’ golf roundup. TEAYS VALLEY INVITATIONAL. Six schools participated in the Teays Valley golf invitational on Aug. 5 with the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs coming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy