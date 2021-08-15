Lady Rocks Golf Win Western Invitational

The #1 Ranked Lady Golf team picked up another invitational win on Saturday at the Western Invitational at Chippendale Golf Course. The Lady Rocks finished with a team score of 301. Leading the team was Sophie McGinnis with a one-under-par 72. McGinnis was the only player under par on the day earning her medalist honors for the invite. “Sophie had a really solid day of golf. She played extremely consistent all day and took advantage of her opportunities for birdies.” Following McGinnis was Sam Brown with a one-over-par 74. Brown got out to really fast start on the front nine, carding three birdies and an eagle and a third-place finish as an individual. Addi Kooi had a great round of golf shooting a three-over-par 76. Kooi finished with two birdies on her last two holes to put an exclamation point on her round and earn her a top 5 finish. Allie Hildebrand finished in 6th place individually with a solid score of 79. Brette Hanavan also had a good finish individually with a 7th place finish carding an 80.