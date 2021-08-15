Cancel
RELIGION: The fast God chooses

By Steve Ellison
Cover picture for the articleIn Isaiah 58, we find God answering a question from His people with a question of His own to them. That is not a back-and-forth you can expect to win. You are not adequately equipped for that sort of contest. In verses two and three God gives us the background to His upcoming question. God says that the nation of Israel is attempting to ask questions based on their righteousness and obedience to Him. God wastes no time in quickly putting them in their place. Their claim to deserve justice does not even merit an answer because they are far from righteous or obedient. Their complaint, that despite their fasting and humility God has not responded to them appropriately, is patently false. They are merely going through ritual without any humility of heart and without any real obedience to the commands of God.

