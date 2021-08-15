MLB roundup: Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

The Rockies just swept the Padres at Coors Field, and will hope to do the same to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, who have themselves won six of their last seven contests. Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 0.00 ERA) could not really have done a better job in his first major league start. Last week he became just the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB start, and will try to similarly hold down the Rockies. It’s probably a bit much to expect another result like that (repeating this feat would be wilder than CM Punk arriving in AEW), especially in his first time facing them. Colorado’s 41-21 record at home is one of the best in MLB, and the Diamondbacks are tied with Colorado and Texas for the majors’ worst road record at 14-45. Safe to say the 27-year-old Gilbert may have his work cut out for him on Friday.