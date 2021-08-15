Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

allfans.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft-hander Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert (1-1) is the fourth major-leaguer to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, and first since Bobo Holloman...

allfans.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#San Diego Padres#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The St Louis Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
MLBallfans.co

Colorado Rockies game no. 122 thread: Tyler Gilbert vs Austin Gomber

The Rockies just swept the Padres at Coors Field, and will hope to do the same to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, who have themselves won six of their last seven contests. Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 0.00 ERA) could not really have done a better job in his first major league start. Last week he became just the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first MLB start, and will try to similarly hold down the Rockies. It’s probably a bit much to expect another result like that (repeating this feat would be wilder than CM Punk arriving in AEW), especially in his first time facing them. Colorado’s 41-21 record at home is one of the best in MLB, and the Diamondbacks are tied with Colorado and Texas for the majors’ worst road record at 14-45. Safe to say the 27-year-old Gilbert may have his work cut out for him on Friday.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBNBC Sports

Ortiz, MLB stars congratulate Miggy on 500th homer

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of the 500-homer club. The Detroit Tigers star reached the milestone in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He becomes the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in their career. Watch the historic moment below:. The baseball...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Mo’Ne Davis’ Performance On Sunday Night

Former Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis made an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball this evening. The Cleveland Indians are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball’s annual game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As part of the broadcast, ESPN includes a young announcing team. This year’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
MLBBless You Boys

How close are the Detroit Tigers to contending?

The Detroit Tigers have been a much better team over the past three months than they have been at any time in the past five seasons. From May 8, 2021 through August 7, 2021, their 44- 34 won-loss record is fifth in the American league, which would be just about good enough for a wild card playoff spot.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daulton Varsho not in Arizona's Thursday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Varsho is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly against Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 161 plate appearances this season, Varsho has a .200 batting average with a .654 OPS, 5 home...
NFLallfans.co

JIMMY’S TAKE: Young stars shine in Cleveland Browns’ 2nd preseason win

CLEVELAND — Two down, one more to go, and if you’re one of the Browns’ starters who has watched both preseason games without playing, the regular season opener in Kansas City will not arrive a moment too soon. Regardless, the Browns won again during this exhibition slate, outlasting the New...
MLByoursun.com

Three Indians on the cusp of MLB

A few former Venice High baseball players, like Mark Guthrie, Jon Knott and Jack Voigt have gone on to reach the MLB level, but it’s been some time since an Indian reached the pinnacle of baseball. However, three former Indians — Nick Longhi, Dalton Guthrie and Mike Rivera — are...
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

Chicago Cubs unveil a new Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs’ vision for a new Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field officially became a reality this week. The team unveiled the plaques featuring the 56 initial honorees, a combination of former players, managers, broadcasters, announcers and executives, as part of the organization’s rededication event to signify the official completion of the historic ballpark’s renovations and expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy