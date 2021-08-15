The Orioles shouldn’t be this bad. No amount of progress with their farm system makes it acceptable. | ANALYSIS

Sometimes when I sit down to write about the Baltimore Orioles, I wonder what even am I doing? Why am I spending my Sunday afternoon fending off my four-year-old daughter’s requests to play so that I can pay attention to a team that loses all the time? A team that, if I’m being honest, brings me very little happiness. A team that seems hopeless no matter where their minor league system ranks. A team that I have a hard time believing will actually be good any time soon.