You Can Find LA’s Best Upscale Vegan Fare at Crossroads Kitchen

A personality quiz and a cocktail guide, all in one. Your favorite foods say a lot about your personality. When everyone lines up at the cookout, are you reaching for the mac ’n cheese or the potato salad? Do you prefer a big slice of watermelon, or a juicy burger? Far more predictive than astrology or enneagrams, your hot dog toppings may just predict your future. Or at least, your cocktail. We decided to delve into what these favorite barbecue items say about you, and recommend a Jameson Irish Whiskey cocktail to match. After all, self-discovery is a lot easier with a drink in hand.