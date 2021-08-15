Man’s body is discovered near the water at Lakewood Park, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Police and fire department personnel found a man’s body at Lakewood Park near Lake Erie on Saturday, police say. Lakewood dispatch received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard around 7:58 p.m. informing police of a report that a body was in the water, and partially on the rocks, in a cove at the northeast end of the park, according to Lakewood police spokesman Sgt. William Deucher.www.tribuneledgernews.com
