Payson Rodeo Celebrates 138th Performance, Aug. 20–21

Started in 1884, the “World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo” is an annual event that will celebrate its 138th consecutive year in 2021 on Aug. 20 and 21. The first rodeos in Payson provided local ranchers and cowhands a chance to get together and compare their roping and ranching skills during the annual “down time” before the big fall roundup. There were only a couple of events in those early rodeos, but it was not long before cowboys from all over the state and beyond were showing up to compete in new events like bronc busting, bull riding, and steer roping.